SML Mahindra standalone net profit rises 3209.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of SML Mahindra rose 3209.43% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.53% to Rs 539.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 331.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.539.27331.807.625.5236.8612.8623.520.7517.540.53

