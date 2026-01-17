SML Mahindra standalone net profit rises 3209.43% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 62.53% to Rs 539.27 croreNet profit of SML Mahindra rose 3209.43% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.53% to Rs 539.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 331.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales539.27331.80 63 OPM %7.625.52 -PBDT36.8612.86 187 PBT23.520.75 3036 NP17.540.53 3209
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST