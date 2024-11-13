Business Standard
Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 98.76% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.5615.91 -21 OPM %5.5717.41 -PBDT0.902.86 -69 PBT0.042.01 -98 NP0.021.61 -99

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

