Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 12.56 croreNet profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 98.76% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.5615.91 -21 OPM %5.5717.41 -PBDT0.902.86 -69 PBT0.042.01 -98 NP0.021.61 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content