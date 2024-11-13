Kalyan Jewellers drops after Q2 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 131 cr

Kalyan Jewellers India tumbled 4.87% to Rs 670 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 3.43% to Rs 130.61 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 135.25 crore posted in Q2 FY24.There was a one-time loss of Rs 69 crore due to reduction in customs duty in India during Q2 FY25, stated the firm.
Revenue from operations increased 37.4% YoY to Rs 6,065.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 177.95 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 0.11% YoY.
EBITDA stood at Rs 327.2 core in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 4% as compared with Rs 313.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 5.4% in Q2 FY25 as against 7.1% in Q2 FY24.
In terms of geography, total revenue from India jumped 39% YoY to Rs 5,226.8 crore during the quarter, driven majorly by healthy same store sales growth (SSSG) of 23% on YoY basis. During the quarter, 15 new showrooms added in India.
Revenue from Middle East region increased 27% YoY to Rs 800.4 crore in Q2 FY25. Same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) was 9% while No. of showrooms increased to 36 in during the quarter as against 34 showrooms in Q1 FY24.
The firm reported 10.47% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 308.37 crore on 31.97% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,600.96 crore in H1 FY25 over.
Headquartered in Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East.
