Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 140.26 croreNet profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt declined 2.78% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 140.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales140.2691.94 53 OPM %56.0062.77 -PBDT20.2119.97 1 PBT17.8518.26 -2 NP13.2713.65 -3
