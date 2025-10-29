Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 45.56 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 5.83% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.5641.22 11 OPM %28.7527.73 -PBDT15.0713.16 15 PBT14.3312.52 14 NP10.169.60 6
