Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 5.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.73% to Rs 27.64 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 5.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.6421.81 27 OPM %7.4510.64 -PBDT1.832.02 -9 PBT1.371.69 -19 NP1.151.09 6
