Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for Nifty 50; all eyes on US FOMC meet

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for Nifty 50; all eyes on US FOMC meet

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 42.50 points (or 0.16%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 10,339.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,081.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 10,040.20 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contrast with2 their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

 

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon India likely to cut up to 1,000 jobs amid global restructuring

cash market, cash

Explained: Cabinet clears 8th Pay Commission terms; pay hike likely by 2026

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia mixed; Wall St. at record; US Fed interest rate decision eyed

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: BHEL, L&T, Coal India, Varun Beverages, 63 more on Oct 29

Shree cement share price

Analysts split on Shree Cement post Q2 show: should you buy, sell, or hold?

Global Markets:

Asian-Pacific markets displayed mixed trading activity as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 1% to surpass 51,000 for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record high. This surge was primarily driven by renewed optimism surrounding U.S.-Japan trade relations.

The gains followed a key event on Tuesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a new rare earths framework.

Trump's visit marked his first meeting with Takaichi, who recently assumed office; he also met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Global market sentiment was generally boosted by growing confidence that the Fed would deliver a second consecutive 25 basis point cut to support slowing growth. Markets are currently pricing in nearly 100% odds that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will approve a quarter-point reduction, which would set the federal funds rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range.

Overnight, all three major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday. Nvidia shares led the gains after news emerged that the company will build artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers for the U.S. Energy Department.

Investor optimism about corporate earnings ahead of key megacap results this week also contributed to the rise. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to close at 6,890.89. It had surpassed the 6,900 level for the first time on an intraday basis earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.80% to finish at 23,827.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 161.78 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 47,706.37.

In addition to their closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and 30-stock Dow scored new all-time intraday highs alongside the broad market S&P 500.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Monday, weighed down by profit booking and weak global cues. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid mixed FII trends, updates on US-China trade relations, and a packed corporate earnings calendar. The Nifty closed below the 25,950 mark, dragged by declines in IT and consumer durables stocks.

However, metal shares advanced on renewed optimism following Chinas steel output curbs and progress in US-China trade talks. PSU banks outperformed on reports that India may raise the FDI cap in the sector.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 150.68 points or 0.18% to 84,628.16. The Nifty 50 index lost 29.85 points or 0.11% to 25,936.20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Airfloa Rail Tech bags Rs 24-cr order from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

Airfloa Rail Tech bags Rs 24-cr order from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

CESC subsidiary secures LoA for setting up 300 MW solar power project with ESS

CESC subsidiary secures LoA for setting up 300 MW solar power project with ESS

Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffTop Stocks To BuyUnclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon