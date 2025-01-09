Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niyogin Fintech gains as board OKs to incorporate subsidiary

Niyogin Fintech gains as board OKs to incorporate subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Niyogin Fintech advanced 2.11% to Rs 69.75 after the company's board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake financial services business.

The name of the wholly owned subsidiary will be Niyogin Finserv, Niyogin Financial Services, or another name approved by the Central Registration Centre or the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The subsidiary will focus on providing financial services.

The authorized share capital of the subsidiary is set at Rs 1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Niyogin Fintech will subscribe 100% of the initial share capital in cash.

The company stated that no regulatory approvals are required for the incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary. Relevant regulatory approvals for carrying out business operations in the subsidiary will be obtained as necessary, from time to time.

 

The wholly owned subsidiary once incorporated will be a related party of the company.

The official announcement was made on 08 January 2025 after the market hours.

Also Read

ONGC

BP partnership to boost ONGC revenue by $10.3 billion over 10 years

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low, down 350 pts at 77,780; HUL, M&M lead recovery

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts at 77,650, Nifty below 23,550; smallcaps underperform

Wildfires, Wild fire, fires, California, Los Angeles

Los Angeles wildfires LIVE updates: 5 dead, thousands evacuate as wildfires rage in Hollywood Hills

Omar Abdullah,Omar

LIVE news: Disband INDIA bloc if it's over, says Omar Abdullah on AAP-Congress feud in Delhi

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

2036 Olympics: With Ahmedabad at centre, govt weighs multi-city approach

Niyogin Fintech caters to Indias underserved MSMEs and is a B2B company that operates on a tech centric platform-based model, wherein it delivers banking as a service or BaaS platforms and credit in both rural and urban India through a partnership-led strategy. Niyogin ties up with business correspondents, banks and neobanks/fintechs to offer BaaS platforms, while it provides credit and other financial services through its financial professional network (or chartered accountants).

The company had reported consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 6.76 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 53.8% YoY to Rs 72.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As of 9th January 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 670.01 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Puravankara acquires 3.63-acre land parcel, estimated GDV of over Rs 700 cr

Puravankara acquires 3.63-acre land parcel, estimated GDV of over Rs 700 cr

Dollar Index stays elevated above 109 mark; FOMC minutes suggest a "careful approach" to future decisions

Dollar Index stays elevated above 109 mark; FOMC minutes suggest a "careful approach" to future decisions

Puravankara acquires 3.63-acre land parcel in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

Puravankara acquires 3.63-acre land parcel in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

ACME Solar rallies on commissioning solar projects in Rajasthan

ACME Solar rallies on commissioning solar projects in Rajasthan

Poonawalla Fincorp board OKs raising Rs 190-cr via NCDs

Poonawalla Fincorp board OKs raising Rs 190-cr via NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon