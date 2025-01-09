Business Standard

Puravankara acquires 3.63-acre land parcel in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

With estimated gross development value of Rs 700 cr

Puravankara has acquired a 3.63-acre land parcel in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. This acquisition aligns with the company's strategic vision to expand its footprint in key Bengaluru micro-markets with robust infrastructure, connectivity, and residential demand. The recently acquired land parcel in Vajrahalli, Kanakapura Road, spans an area of 3.63 acres, with a saleable area of 5.42 lakh sq ft and a total estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 700+ crore.

