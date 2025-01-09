Business Standard

2036 Olympics: With Ahmedabad at centre, govt weighs multi-city approach

Ahmedabad is central to India's 2036 Olympic bid, but the government is planning to host events in multiple cities across the country; IOC said at least 10 countries are vying for the 2036 Olympics

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

While Ahmedabad remains the centre of India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, the government is exploring the idea of hosting events across multiple cities to turn the Games into a nationwide movement. Key sports like hockey in Bhubaneswar, rowing in Bhopal, canoeing and kayaking in Pune, and cricket in Mumbai are among the proposed venues, according to a report by The Indian Express.
 
India has been in continuous discussions with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Hosts Commission since submitting a Letter of Intent last October. The government plans to present a proposal to the global body soon.
 

Infrastructure development for Games

With a focus on Ahmedabad, the city is pushing forward with sports infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 6,000 crore, which will proceed regardless of the success of the Olympic bid. These developments aim to serve the public for health, recreation, and elevate Ahmedabad as an international sports destination, the news report said.
 
A major ongoing project is the Naranpura Sports Complex, set to open in March. Built on 20.39 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 631.77 crore, the complex will include Olympic-standard facilities such as swimming pools, courts for basketball, volleyball, badminton, and gymnastics arenas. Over 1,000 workers are involved in completing the facility, which will be part of the broader infrastructure plan for the 2036 Olympics, The Indian Express reported.
 
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave, adjacent to the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the Karai Sports Hub are set to become the two primary Olympic hubs in Gujarat. The SVP will feature multiple permanent venues for sports like aquatics and tennis, with temporary arenas for other sports during the Games.

At Karai, a 35,000-seat stadium will be constructed for athletics, while the Karai Police Academy will host the shooting competition. The projects are expected to be completed by 2028.

India’s plans to host international events

India is also targeting a series of international events, including the 2028 World U20 Athletics Championships and the 2028 Asian Swimming Championship. These events will help test India's capacity to host large-scale sports events and provide valuable experience ahead of the Olympic Games.
 
Although hosting the Olympics is a key motivator, the infrastructure projects will proceed regardless of the bid's outcome. The report quoted an official as saying that these projects are meant to benefit the public and improve the country’s sports infrastructure.

Olympics 2026: Challenges ahead

Despite the ambitious plans, challenges remain. The ongoing administrative issues within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including tensions between President PT Usha and the executive committee, have raised concerns. The IOC has previously pointed out the lack of progress in this area, and officials acknowledge that resolving these internal issues is critical for India’s reputation, the news report said.
 
India will also face stiff competition from countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics. These countries have used their financial power to secure major global events, such as the FIFA World Cup.
 
The IOC has indicated that at least 10 countries are vying for the 2036 Olympics, with a decision likely to be made by 2026.

