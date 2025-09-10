NLC India Ltd up for third consecutive session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.5, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% slide in NIFTY and a 17.03% slide in the Nifty Energy index.
NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.5, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24976.45. The Sensex is at 81456.46, up 0.44%. NLC India Ltd has gained around 5.08% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34249.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.05 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
