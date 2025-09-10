Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.48%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.48%

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 813.85, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 813.85, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24976.45. The Sensex is at 81456.46, up 0.44%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 2.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34249.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 816.9, up 2.63% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 18.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 136.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

