NMDC climbs after hiking iron ore prices

Shares of NMDC rose 4.64% to Rs 81.60 after the company announced a sharp increase in iron ore prices.

The company has revised the price of Baila lump ore (65.5%, 10-40 mm) to Rs 5,300 per tonne from Rs 4,800 earlier, marking an increase of about 10.4%. Prices of Baila fines (64%, -10 mm) have been raised to Rs 4,500 per tonne from Rs 4,050, reflecting an increase of around 11.1%.

The revised prices came into effect from 5 April 2026 and are exclusive of royalty, levies and other applicable taxes.

Meanwhile, the company reported a sharp 50.7% increase in iron ore production to 5.35 MT in March 2026, compared with 3.55 MT in March 2025. Iron ore sales surged 40.1% YoY to 5.90 MT in March 2026 as against 4.21 MT in March 2025.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.66% to Rs 1,756.59 crore on a 15.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,610.79 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.