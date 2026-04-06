Volumes spurt at EIH Ltd counter
EIH Ltd notched up volume of 210.49 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 47.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares
Zydus Wellness Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 April 2026.
EIH Ltd notched up volume of 210.49 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 47.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.31% to Rs.312.15. Volumes stood at 3.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Zydus Wellness Ltd saw volume of 244.43 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 44.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.58% to Rs.507.65. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd saw volume of 23.17 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.764.00. Volumes stood at 49359 shares in the last session.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33418 shares. The stock increased 5.33% to Rs.13,096.00. Volumes stood at 21985 shares in the last session.
RBL Bank Ltd clocked volume of 190.05 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.50% to Rs.317.55. Volumes stood at 73.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST