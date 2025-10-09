Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.13, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.13, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25147.6. The Sensex is at 82040, up 0.33%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 3.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10136.55, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 247.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.5, up 2.52% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 3.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex spurts 270 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Sensex spurts 270 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon