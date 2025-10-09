Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Technocraft Industries (India) rallied 5.80% to Rs 2,338.40 after the company announced its proposal to invest GBP 10 million over the next three years as part of its expansion strategy in the United Kingdom.

The investment aims to enhance digital engineering services, enabling the company to deliver innovative solutions to its UK and European customers.

The investment underscores the companys commitment to strengthening its UK presence and will result in the creation of 18 highly skilled engineering and technical jobs across the country.

Navneet Kumar Saraf, CEO of Technocraft Industries (India) said: The UK represents a key growth market for us, and this investment highlights our confidence in its talent base and innovation ecosystem. By creating highly skilled engineering and technical roles, we aim to contribute to the UKs industrial capabilities while supporting our global growth ambitions."

 

Technocraft Industries (India) is an Indian multi-national company with interest across closures, scaffolding systems, formworks, textiles & engineering services. The company has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, India and in China. It distributes its products through its overseas offices situated at United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, New Zealand, USA, Canada, UAE.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.3% to Rs 79.40 crore despite 2% jump in net sales to Rs 632.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

