Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 53.77% to Rs 2838.25 crore

Net Loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 473.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 860.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.77% to Rs 2838.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1845.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2373.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1560.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 178.88% to Rs 8503.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3048.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2838.251845.73 54 8503.053048.99 179 OPM %-10.24-51.77 --21.03-47.12 - PBDT-443.80-1020.81 57 -2368.68-1648.22 -44 PBT-664.31-1273.10 48 -3321.72-2201.02 -51 NP-473.39-860.83 45 -2373.78-1560.32 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 59.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 59.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 93.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 93.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon