Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 59.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 184.77% to Rs 41.52 crore

Net profit of Madhav Copper declined 59.05% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 184.77% to Rs 41.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 281.30% to Rs 4.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 250.96% to Rs 124.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.5214.58 185 124.5935.50 251 OPM %2.820.62 -4.95-3.46 - PBDT0.844.32 -81 5.123.01 70 PBT0.403.84 -90 3.461.16 198 NP1.724.20 -59 4.691.23 281

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

