Avantel bags Rs 8-cr order from Bharat Electronics

Avantel bags Rs 8-cr order from Bharat Electronics



Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Avantel has announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 8.03 crore from Bharat Electronics for the supply of power amplifiers.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026. As per the terms of the order, the performance bank guarantee has been set at 5%.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Avantel declined 2.76% to Rs 154.95, while Bharat Electronics slipped 1.61% to Rs 416.20.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

