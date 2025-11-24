Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 96.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.79% to Rs 8.58 croreNet profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 96.07% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.79% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.5825.08 -66 OPM %-34.8517.78 -PBDT0.072.47 -97 PBT0.072.46 -97 NP0.071.78 -96
