Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity domestic indices pared early gains and traded near the flat line in the morning trade. Investors will monitor companies Q2 results and auto sales figures. The Nifty slipped below the 25,750 mark.

PSU Bank shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 59.60 points or 0.07% to 83,879.11. The Nifty 50 index fell 1.80 points or 0.01% to 25,720.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.62%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,653 shares rose and 2,014 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings Today:

ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Aurionpro Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Cantabil Retail India, JK Paper, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Consumer Products, Westlife Foodworld, Thangamayil Jewellery will declare their Q2 results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.96% to 8,344.45. The index rose 3.55% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Baroda (up 3.54%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.33%), UCO Bank (up 2.32%), Canara Bank (up 2.15%), Central Bank of India (up 1.67%,) Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.67%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.44%), Union Bank of India (up 1.39%), Indian Bank (up 1.22%) and Bank of India (up 1.17%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eicher Motors rose 0.56%. The company has reported 13% jump in total motorcycle sales to 124,951 units in October 2025 from 110,574 units in October 2024.

JK Cements declined 3.53% after the company reported a 50.52% tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.53 crore on a 9.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,019.20 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

