Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index hovers near 3-month high

Dollar index hovers near 3-month high

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The dollar index continues to add strength near a three month high on Monday morning in Asia amid hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve last week. The US central bank decided to cut the interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its October meeting last week, as expected. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that it may be the central bank's last reduction for the year, citing the risk of making additional moves without a more robust picture of the economy. Hawkish remarks from Fed officials also boosted the US Dollar across the board. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack stated on Friday that they would have kept interest rates on hold instead of cutting the federal funds target range by a quarter point to 3.75-4.0%. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid noted that he favored no rate cut at the last meeting, as hes more concerned that inflation is too high than he is about the labor market. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a a basket of currencies is currently quoting at 99.58, down marginally on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

Escorts Kubota gains after October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Escorts Kubota gains after October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon