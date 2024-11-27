North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 0.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.28% to Rs 1211.42 croreNet profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 0.86% to Rs 270.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 268.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.28% to Rs 1211.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1350.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1211.421350.16 -10 OPM %57.8758.41 -PBDT660.10713.05 -7 PBT453.07490.71 -8 NP270.71268.40 1
