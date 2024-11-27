Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 694.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 177.95% to Rs 353.13 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 694.21% to Rs 227.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 177.95% to Rs 353.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales353.13127.05 178 OPM %98.2695.51 -PBDT278.2837.12 650 PBT278.2137.06 651 NP227.8628.69 694
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content