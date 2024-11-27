Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / North Eastern Electric Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 0.86% in the September 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 0.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 10.28% to Rs 1211.42 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 0.86% to Rs 270.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 268.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.28% to Rs 1211.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1350.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1211.421350.16 -10 OPM %57.8758.41 -PBDT660.10713.04 -7 PBT453.07490.70 -8 NP270.70268.39 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Who'll be Maharashtra's New CM? Shinde, Fadnavis camps vie for top position

spacecraft, asteroid 16 Psyche

Scientists discover new formula to detect killer asteroids headed for Earth

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

LIVE news: Eknath Shinde says Shiv Sena will back BJP's decision on Maharashtra CM post

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

ICF manufacturing high-speed trains having 280 kmph speed: Railway minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon