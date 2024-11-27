Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India raises Rs 50,000 cr domestic bonds in FY2025

State Bank of India raises Rs 50,000 cr domestic bonds in FY2025

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
State Bank of India raised Rs 50,000 crore domestic bonds in FY 2025. The Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore AT1 Bonds, Rs 15,000crore Tier 2 Bonds and Rs 30,000 crore Long Term Bonds till date during FY25 at very competitive rate. All these issues have attracted overwhelming response from investors and were oversubscribed by more than 2 times against the respective base issue size. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, Banks etc.

Bank's AT1 Bonds are rated AA+ (stable outlook) and both the Tier 2 and Long Term Bonds are rated AAA (stable outlook). These bonds are of 15 years tenor except for the AT1 Bonds which is perpetual. The AT1 and Tier 2 Bonds raised by the Bank during the year are issued with call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, flooding, & strong winds

Volkswagen

Amid human rights concerns, Volkswagen to exit China's Xinjiang plant

iQOO 13

iQOO confirms 4-year OS and 5-year security updates for upcoming flagship

cyber crime

Digital arrest scam: IIT Bombay student loses Rs 7.29 lakh to scammers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon