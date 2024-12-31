Business Standard

NPCL awards 300 MW renewable energy project to Purvah

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Both NPCL and Purvah are subsidiaries of CESC

Noida Power Company (NPCL), a subsidiary of CESC has issued the Letter of Award to Purvah Green Power (Purvah), another subsidiary of CESC, pursuant to the response submitted by Purvah on the Request for Selection document issued by NPCL in terms of the Guidelines for tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Project dated 21 August 2023 issued by Ministry of Power, GoI and amended from time to time, for supply of 300 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power on long term basis.

The power purchase agreement to be signed will remain in force for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply date.

 

The aforesaid Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 300 MW is under tariff based competitive bidding and is on an arm's length basis and in the ordinary course of business.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

