NRB Bearings reports dismal Q4 outcome; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

NRB Bearings reports dismal Q4 outcome; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

NRB Bearings reported a net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a net profit of Rs 31.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

This comes despite a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 329.29 crore, up from Rs 284.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The companys profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 48.35 crore, up from Rs 33.47 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, the quarter was impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 47.62 crore.

Total expenses rose 12.49% YoY to Rs 283.87 crore. The cost of materials consumed increased 17.35% to Rs 121.50 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 24.76% to Rs 49.28 crore.

 

On a full-year basis, net profit declined sharply by 66.82% to Rs 79.44 crore in FY25, even as revenue grew 9.56% to Rs 1,198.61 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

NRB Bearings is engaged in the business of manufacturing ball and roller bearings, having its applications in the automotive sector as well as across all mobility applications.

Shares of NRB Bearings jumped 9.38% to Rs 265.95 on the BSE.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

