NSA Doval heads to Moscow amid US-India tensions over Russian oil trade

US President Donald Trump recently upped the ante, declaring he would impose very substantial hikes on the current 25% tariff on Indian goods. His criticism centres on Indias discounted oil imports from Russia, which he claims are indirectly funding the war effort and enabling India to resell the crude at hefty margins.
While Doval's meetings will largely centre on deepening strategic and military ties between India and Russia, the oil issue is also expected to feature in the closed-door conversations. Talks may also include preparations for the forthcoming Modi-Putin summit.
Defence industry cooperation is likely to be a key area of engagement, as both sides look to bolster joint production, technology sharing amid shifting global alliances.
