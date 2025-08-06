Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSA Doval heads to Moscow amid US-India tensions over Russian oil trade

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to hold high-level discussions with senior Russian officials in Moscow on 7 August 2025, with defence and security cooperation topping the agenda. The visit, though pre-scheduled, comes against a charged geopolitical backdrop, as tensions brew between New Delhi and Washington over Indias continued oil trade with Russia.

US President Donald Trump recently upped the ante, declaring he would impose very substantial hikes on the current 25% tariff on Indian goods. His criticism centres on Indias discounted oil imports from Russia, which he claims are indirectly funding the war effort and enabling India to resell the crude at hefty margins.

 

While Doval's meetings will largely centre on deepening strategic and military ties between India and Russia, the oil issue is also expected to feature in the closed-door conversations. Talks may also include preparations for the forthcoming Modi-Putin summit.

Defence industry cooperation is likely to be a key area of engagement, as both sides look to bolster joint production, technology sharing amid shifting global alliances.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

