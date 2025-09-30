Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE IFSC introduces zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index

NSE IFSC introduces zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

The NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC) has announced the launch of zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index.

The exchange has introduced these contracts post the receipt of approval for the same from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Trading in these contracts will begin on 13 October 2025.

In an official statement released yesterday, the NSE IFSC said: 0DTE Option contracts shall have weekly expiry on each day of the week. These options contracts shall be introduced on each trading day with weekly expiry excluding NSEIX market holidays.

It further said that on the date of introduction of 0DTE contracts (October 13, 2025), five serial weekly expiry contracts will be available for trading.

 

On each trading day, the applicable 0DTE options contracts shall expire at 3.30 PM IST. Additionally, new 0DTE options contracts, as applicable, shall be made available for trading after 3.30 pm IST, ensuring that five serial weekly expiry contracts remain available for trading at all times.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty tests 24,600 on expiry day; SMIDs slip; Tata Investment up 15%

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka live scorecard

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Hosts eye winning start; Toss at 2:30

initial public offerings, IPO

Virupaksha Organics files draft papers with Sebi for ₹740 crore IPO

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

LIVE news updates: India records close to 450,000 crimes against women in 2023, says NCRB

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to release final voter list of Bihar today; poll schedule likely soon

In case the expiry of any 0DTE options contracts coincides with any existing contracts (weekly or monthly), no duplicate contract shall be generated. The same contract shall be treated as the 0DTE contract.

The settlement framework and related operational details will be issued separately by NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation (NSEICC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Aptus Pharma cures listing-day jitters with premium opening

BSE SME Aptus Pharma cures listing-day jitters with premium opening

BSE SME True Colors fades on debut

BSE SME True Colors fades on debut

Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon