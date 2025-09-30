Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2409.1, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 7.83% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2409.1, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has lost around 1.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21475.3, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98709 shares today, compared to the daily average of 95682 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 32.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
