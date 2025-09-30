Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME True Colors fades on debut

BSE SME True Colors fades on debut

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Shares of True Colors was trading at Rs 181.45 on the BSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 191.

The scrip was listed at Rs 191, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 191 and a low of Rs 181.45. About 20.48 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

True Colors' IPO was subscribed 42.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 181 to 191 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 66,99,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 56,99,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company, repayment/prepayment of all or certain of borrowings availed of by the company and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex waver; Realty, Media offset gain in PSBs, Metal; SMIDs slide

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka live scorecard

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Hosts eye winning start; Toss at 2:30

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W: Head-to-head in WODIs

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in WODIs

Delhi Airport | File Image

Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card for foreign travellers from Oct 1

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to release final voter list of Bihar today; poll schedule likely soon

Ahead of the IPO, True Colors on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 36.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.05 lakh shares at Rs 191 each to 24 anchor investors.

True Colors is engaged in importing and distributing digital textile printers, along with manufacturing and supplying related products. The company reportedly operates in three main areas: importing wide-format printers from reputed global brands with dealership agreements, supplying specialized inks for various fabric types, and offering installation and after-sales support. It also has an in-house sublimation paper manufacturing unit to ensure quality and steady supply. Additionally, it provides digital textile printing services, including job-work printing and custom-printed fabric supply for clients who prefer outsourcing. As of 30 June 2025, the company had total 671 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 233.66 crore and net profit of Rs 24.69 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd down for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon