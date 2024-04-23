NSE SME Grill Splendour Services rises on debut

Shares of Grill Splendour Services were quoting at Rs 127.35 on the NSE, a premium of 6.13% compared with the issue price of Rs 120.

The counter hit a high of Rs 127.35 and a low of Rs 120. About 6.76 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Grill Splendour Services (Birdy's)'s IPO was subscribed 8.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 April 2024 and it closed on 18 April 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 120 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 13,72,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 36.64% from 49.75% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to funding additional working capital requirements of the company, to pre-payment/repayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, to offer expenses and general corporate purpose.

Grill Splendour Services (Birdy's) is engaged in chain of gourmet bakery and Patisserie spread across Mumbai through 17 retail stores, a centralized production facility and multiple corporate clients. Out of these 17 retail stores, 5 stores are running under the franchisee model (franchisee owned, and company operated) and rest 12 stores are owned by company. The company offers fresh food products from traditional to 'made to order' as required by the customers. The company has 77 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 8.83 crore and net profit of Rs 0.61 crore for the period as on 30 November 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 121.30, a premium of 1.08% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.