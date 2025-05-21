Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME IPO of Dar Credit & Capital subscribed 5.35 times

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.63 crore shares as against 30.60 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dar Credit & Capital received bids for 1,63,76,000 shares as against 30,60,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Wednesday (21 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.35 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (21 May 2025) and it will close on Friday (23 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share. The minimum order quantity is 2,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 42,76,000 equity shares. About 2,16,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 40,60,000 equity shares including anchor allocation portion.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the issue expenses, to augment the capital base of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Dar Credit & Capital on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, raised Rs 7.29 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 12.16 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Dar Credit & Capital offers three primary types of financial products: (i) Personal Loans, (ii) Unsecured MSME Loans, and (iii) Secured MSME Loans. The company specializes in providing credit solutions to low-income individuals, particularly those employed in Class IV (Group D) roles such as cleaners, sweepers, and peons working in municipal bodies. It also extends credit to small-scale shopkeepers, traders, manufacturers, individuals engaged in agriculture and allied activities, and local vendors, with a strong focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. With extensive experience in Indias financing and investment sector, Dar Credit & Capital has built a deep understanding of the market since its inception. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 224 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 30.09 crore and net profit of Rs 4.92 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

