Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME IPO of Suba Hotels subscribed 57%

NSE SME IPO of Suba Hotels subscribed 57%



Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 27.97 lakh shares as against 48.81 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Suba Hotels received bids for 27,97,200 shares as against 48,81,600 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Monday (29 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.57 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The price of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 to 111 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,200 equity shares. he equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 67,99,200 equity shares.

About 3,40,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 3,40,800 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 28.05% and 26.64% respectively of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards upgradation and last-mile funding of hotel premises and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Suba Hotels on Friday, 26 September 2025, raised Rs 21.28 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.17 lakh shares at Rs 111 per share to 12 anchor investor.

Suba Hotels is a domestic hotel chain in Indias mid-market segment, managing 88 hotels with 4,096 keys across 50 cities, mainly in tier 2 and tier 3 locations. The company operates a mix of owned, managed, leased, and franchised properties, including 5 owned hotels in key cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara. With 40 hotels in the pre-opening phase adding 1,831 rooms, Suba Hotels continues to expand its presence, offering upscale to economy brands and strengthening its position in the growing mid-market hospitality sector. As of 22 September 2025, the company had a total of 689 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 79.24 crore and net profit of Rs 15.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

