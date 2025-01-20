Business Standard

Congress better alternative for Delhi, INDIA bloc united: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot added that while the INDIA alliance remains united to challenge the NDA, local units and state-level groups make decisions based on regional dynamics

Congress has emerged as a better alternative than the parties ruling at the Centre and in the state in Delhi with better blueprint: Pilot (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday, stated that the Congress has emerged as a stronger alternative to the ruling parties at the Centre and in Delhi, presenting a better blueprint for governance.

He added that while the INDIA alliance remains united to challenge the NDA, local units and state-level groups make decisions based on regional dynamics.

"Congress has emerged as a better alternative than the parties ruling at the Centre and in the state in Delhi...It has presented a better blueprint in Delhi...INDIA alliance was and is always strong enough to fight against the NDA, but looking at the situations in different states and local units, groups take their own decisions..," he said.

 

The Congress had declared 68 candidates out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. The ruling AAP has already declared its candidates for all 70 seats.

The BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the polls, thus declaring 68 of the 70 names, leaving two seats for its allies.

Congress fielded Sandeep Dixit, while BJP has fielded former MP, Parvesh Verma, from the New Delhi seat. The voting will be held on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party winning the Delhi assembly polls.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

