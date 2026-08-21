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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Skytech Infinite Platform loses altitude on debut

NSE SME Skytech Infinite Platform loses altitude on debut

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Skytech Infinite Platform traded at Rs 70.30 on the NSE, a 8.70% discount to the issue price of Rs 77.

The scrip was listed at Rs 74, a 3.90% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 74 and a low of Rs 70.30. About 3.10 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Skytech Infinite Platform's IPO was subscribed 2.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 August 2026 and it closed on 18 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 73 to Rs 77 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,45,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.01% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

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Skytech Infinite Platform provides turnkey industrial automation solutions, covering design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning and maintenance of automation control panels. Its solutions integrate PLCs, drives, switchgear, sensors and actuators to improve industrial automation and system performance. As of 30 June 2026, the company had 85 employees, including its directors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 51.65 crore and net profit of Rs 4.20 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST