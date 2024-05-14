NSE SME Winsol Engineers soars on listing

Shares of Winsol Engineers were quoting at Rs 383.25 on the NSE, a premium of 411% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The counter hit a high of Rs 383.25 and a low of Rs 362. About 16.40 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Winsol Engineers' IPO was subscribed 455.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 May 2024 and it closed on 9 May 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 31,15,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Winsol Engineers on 3 May 2024, raised Rs 6.62 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.83 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Winsol Engineers offers Balance of Plant (BoP) solutions for wind and solar power generation companies. Their core services include foundation work, substation civil and electrical work, right of way services, cabling to substation and grid, and miscellaneous work. The company's clients in the renewable energy industry prefer them due to their track record of timely completion, expertise, and cost efficiency. In addition to BoP solutions, Winsol Engineers provides Operation and Maintenance services for plant handling and monitoring. As on 31 December 2023, the company has 270 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 51.95 crore and net profit of Rs 6.77 crore for the period as on 31 December 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 365, a premium of 386.67% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.