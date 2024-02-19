Sensex (    %)
                        
IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
To co-finance renewable energy projects
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have joined hands through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.
The agreement, signed at IREDA's Registered Office in New Delhi today, paves the way for joint efforts in co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of Renewable Energy projects.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

