IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

To co-finance renewable energy projects

The agreement, signed at IREDA's Registered Office in New Delhi today, paves the way for joint efforts in co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of Renewable Energy projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have joined hands through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.