Ministry of Coal says 38 bids received against 8 coal blocks offered in 12th round of commercial coal blocks' auction

Ministry of Coal says 38 bids received against 8 coal blocks offered in 12th round of commercial coal blocks' auction

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal yesterday opened the bids for the 12th round of commercial coal blocks auction (excluding 6 underground coal blocks). The round received good response from the bidders. Bids have been received for 11 coal blocks out of 22 coal blocks. The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders. Entire process was displayed on the screen for the bidders. The Ministry noted that 41 bids have been received online as well as in physical form against 11 coal blocks. A total of 38 bids were received against 8 coal blocks offered in the 12th round. Under 2nd Attempt of 11th round, a total of 3 coal blocks were put up for auction and 3 bids were received against 3 coal blocks with each blocks receiving 1 bid.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

