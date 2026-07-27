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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC fixes record date for final dividend

NTPC fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Record date is 02 September 2026

NTPC has fixed 02 September 2026 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining entitlement of Members for payment of final dividend of Rs.3.50/- per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid on or after 23 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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