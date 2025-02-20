Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Bharat Light and Power

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Bharat Light and Power

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To collaborate on green energy opportunities

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Bharat Light and Power (BLP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 19 February 2025, to address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the GoI's efforts towards carbon neutral economy.

The MOU is to jointly explore the off-take of green hydrogen and its derivatives from NGEL and its affiliates to third parties. Opportunities for selling captured carbon or biogenic carbon from NGEL will also be in scope. NGEL/or through its Affiliates shall set up infrastructure required for functioning of the green hydrogen project including RE projects and regular operation under B-O-O mode, as a part of it's Net Zero commitments.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalyani Strategic Systems introduces RC 0912 rolling chassis at IDEX Abu Dhabi

Kalyani Strategic Systems introduces RC 0912 rolling chassis at IDEX Abu Dhabi

AAVAS Financiers allots 375 equity shares under ESOS

AAVAS Financiers allots 375 equity shares under ESOS

Equinox India board to mull fund raising on 25 Feb

Equinox India board to mull fund raising on 25 Feb

Tobacco stocks drop on buzz of likely GST hike

Tobacco stocks drop on buzz of likely GST hike

Benchmarks decline for 3rd day; VIX tumbles 4.78%; financial services shares drop

Benchmarks decline for 3rd day; VIX tumbles 4.78%; financial services shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon