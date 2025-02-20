Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equinox India board to mull fund raising on 25 Feb

Equinox India board to mull fund raising on 25 Feb

Feb 20 2025

Equinox India Development announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 25th February 2025, to consider raising funds by various securities through all permissible modes.

The company will raise funds by way of debt, equity or any other equity linked or convertible securities through all or any permissible modes or method, including private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law.

Equinox India Developments is a real estate development company. The Company develops residential and commercial real estate projects, including luxury office and commercial spaces, residential developments, and special economic zones. Equinox India Developments serves customers worldwide.

 

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 22.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 38.65 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 177% YoY to Rs 278.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip rallied 4.82% to end at Rs 133.70 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Feb 20 2025

