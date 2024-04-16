NTPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.55, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 110.23% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.55, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 22093.55. The Sensex is at 72723.77, down 0.92%.NTPC Ltd has gained around 12.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39629.25, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 357.9, down 1.08% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 110.23% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

