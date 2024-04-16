Business Standard
SSWL rises on bagging aluminum wheels contract

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 2.57% to Rs 229.80 after it signed alloy wheel supply agreement with one of the top passenger car manufacturers in India.
The company stated that it is in a strategic partnership for supply of aluminum wheels besides steel wheels.
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.76% to Rs 59.41 crore on 18.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,110.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

