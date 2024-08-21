NTPC Ltd spurts 0.59%, up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 408.65, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% gain in NIFTY and a 64.42% gain in the Nifty Energy. NTPC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 408.65, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. NTPC Ltd has added around 9.41% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43527.65, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 229.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 408.6, up 0.42% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 84.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% gain in NIFTY and a 64.42% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

