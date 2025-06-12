Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC's North Karanpura project completes trial operations of unit-3

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

NTPC said that the trial operations of Unit-2 of the 660 MW capacity unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project have been successfully completed and consequently included in the installed capacity of the company.

"With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 60,266 MW and 81,368 MW respectively, the public sector enterprise said in a statement.

The North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project is India's first supercritical thermal power project to utilize air cooled condenser technology. This technology significantly reduces water consumption, requiring only one-third the water footprint of a conventional water cooled condenser (WCC). The project has been built with an investment of Rs 4,609 crore.

 

NTPC commenced commercial operation of unit-1 of this project on 01 March 2023. The unit-II of the project became operational on 03 March 2024.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 51.10% stake in the company.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

