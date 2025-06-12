Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.25%, Gains for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1406.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 12.03% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1406.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25069.95. The Sensex is at 82276.06, down 0.29%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 0.19% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22057.15, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 42.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
