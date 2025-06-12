Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd spurts 1.57%, gains for five straight sessions

Oil India Ltd spurts 1.57%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 472.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% gain in NIFTY and a 11.3% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Oil India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 472.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25057.2. The Sensex is at 82216.93, down 0.36%. Oil India Ltd has added around 15.99% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36624.7, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.7, up 1.07% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 4.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% gain in NIFTY and a 11.3% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.25%

Canara Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.25%

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Vegetable Oil import slides 22% on year in May

Vegetable Oil import slides 22% on year in May

Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon