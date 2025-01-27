Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC slides as Q3 PAT decline 2% YoY to Rs 5,063 cr

NTPC slides as Q3 PAT decline 2% YoY to Rs 5,063 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

NTPC slipped 1.68% to Rs 322.50 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 5,062.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5,155.28 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew 5.2% YoY to Rs 45,052.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances stood at Rs 7,587.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 47.78% from Rs 5,134.38 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin improved to 21.63% in Q3 FY25 as against 21.41% reported in Q3 FY24. While net profit margin decreased to 11.47% in December 2024 quarter as compared to 12.16% posted in the same period a year ago.

 

NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended December 2024 was 91.250 billion units (BU), compared to 89.467 BU recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Coal production (from captive mines) for the quarter ending December 2024 stood at 10.98 million metric tonnes (MMT), marking a 35.72% increase compared to 8.09 MMT in the same period the previous year.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 800 pts to 75,400; BSE Midcap sheds 3%, Smallcap drags over 4%

Mike Johnson

US to pass sanctions against those not cooperating on deportation: Speaker

ZenStream

Pause, Rewind, Replay: ZenStream Live's DVR Makes Every Moment Yours

Gurudwara

us-officials-visit-gurudwaras-new-york-illegal-immigrants-sikh-criticism

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the December quarter was at 65.51 MMT from 60.23 MMT in the quarter ended December 2023. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm improved to 0.24 MMT in the December quarter from 2.15 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF), or capacity utilization, of coal-based power plants declined to 75.98% in the third quarter of FY24 from 75.95% posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The group's total installed capacity increased to 76,598 megawatts (MW) as on 31 December 2024 from 73,874 MW posted on 31 December 2023.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit increased by 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,711.42 crore in Q3 FY25, while total revenue grew by 4.8% to Rs 41,352.27 crore in Q3 FY25.

Meanwhile, the power generation company has announced that its board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of 25%, which amounts to Rs 2.5 per share, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2024-25. The company has set Friday, 31 January 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payment.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of India gains after Q3 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 2,512 cr

Bank of India gains after Q3 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 2,512 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp's board to mull fund raising on 31st Jan

Poonawalla Fincorp's board to mull fund raising on 31st Jan

Larsen & Toubro bags solar PV and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi

Larsen & Toubro bags solar PV and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi

Sterlite Technologies strengthens its leadership team

Sterlite Technologies strengthens its leadership team

JSW Steel slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 719 cr

JSW Steel slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 719 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon